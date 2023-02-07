'Amrit Vahan': Internet Reacts to Viral Video of Autorickshaw Designed Like Luxury car

RPG Enterprises chairman and industrialist Harsh Goenka has posted an interesting video on his Twitter handle. In the viral video, an auto rickshaw has been modified into a luxury car. Social media users are showering praise on the viral video and saluting the creativity of the auto driver. The owner of the auto rickshaw has designed the it wonderfully. An extra seat has also been added at the rear. The luxury auto richshaw is a crowd puller as evident in the viral video.

The video was first posted by Twitter user Avishkar Naik @NaikAvishkar. He wrote in the caption, new rickshaw design. After this famous industrialist, Harsh Goenka shared it with the caption "if Vijay Mallya had to design a three-wheeled taxi at a low cost."

This 58 seconds video has received more than 34,000 views and over 425 likes. A user has written that "this brother has done wonders, what an auto he has made." Another has written that "she is looking quite royal."

If Vijay Mallya had to design a low cost 3 wheeler taxi @NaikAvishkar pic.twitter.com/q3pTGEV6xL — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 4, 2023

Another user on the microblogging site has commented , "Wow ! Indian roads would start looking so glamorous!". One more user has commented, "This is looking nice & quite royal. We Indians are best & admirable in giving better shapes to many things."

A user called the modified auto an 'Amrit Vahan'. One user also tagged industialist Anand Mahindra to hire the guy who designed the auto.