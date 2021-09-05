Hilarious! Man continues his work call even after falling in pool- Watch viral video

New Delhi: Working from home gives you some extra relaxation as one can take up the calls while walking around the house, peeking into the fridge for deserts. But sometimes people get engrossed in the work so much that they become unaware of their surroundings and end up in a weird situation.

Something like that happened when the man was taking his work calls while walking around his pool. He completely forgot about his surroundings and stepped into water. But the fall wasn't as hilarious, it was his reaction that made people laugh. The man got up to the side and sat near the pool as if nothing happened, moreover, he did not even hang up his call.

In the videos, a man holding the phone to his ear with one hand while his other hand is in the pocket of his shorts can be seen walking around. When he arrives around the edge of the pool, he suddenly slips and falls into it. But the dedication of man for work is commendable as he quickly takes his hand out of the pocket and saves himself and continues the work call while sitting on the edge of the pool.

The video surfaced all over social media and garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments calling the man “skilled” and “professional.”

