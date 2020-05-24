Hyena steals an impala from a python; watch viral video here

New Delhi: A wildlife dedicated YouTube channel, Kruger Sightings on May 19, uploaded a video on YouTube where a hyena is seen stealing a dead impala from a python's grasp.

The video that has attracted over 3.5 lakh people shows how a hyena sniffs and carefully sneaks closer to the python and steals the dead impala from the grasp of the longest snake in the world.

The channel uploaded a 1:11 minute-long video and wrote, "Hyenas are formidable hunters, however, they are infamously known for their scavenging skills. This video shows why!"

The video was shot by Jason Joubert, a 33-year-old Trails guide. Jason said, "I spotted a hyena with his nose right to the ground, searching an open area. He seemed to be very interested in whatever it is he got a scent of and kept scouting the area for a while. Upon further inspection, the hyena found an African Rock Python wrapped around a young impala.”

Jason told the LatestSightings.com that this was the first time he had ever seen a python with an impala catch and how exciting it was watching the hyena carefully sneaking closer to the python. It crept closer and closer until it was just close enough to snatch away the meal.

He added that the python put up a good fight, mirroring the hyena's movement with its head, while still holding on to the impala.

There were many comments on the video where the users enjoyed the video and said, "The python: the younger sibling. The hyena: the older sibling", "The hyena was like let me show you how to eat an impala properly.”

Over 1,500 people have liked the video till the time of filing this copy.

