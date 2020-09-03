Illusionist David Blaine flies 24,000 feet into the sky with 52 helium balloons - WATCH

American illusionist David Blaine is known for performing many awe-inspiring and daredevil magic tricks, and stunts in the last 20 years or so and he has broken several world records in doing so.

Daredevil Blaine performed his latest stunt on Wednesday (September 2) by ascending around 25,000 feet (7,600 meters) into the Arizona sky. Blaine did this awe-inspiring stunt while hanging from a cluster of 52 Helium balloons.

"It's like magic, it feels like I'm floating in the air," Blaine said on a radio to his team of aides back on the ground.

The called "Ascension" was livestreamed by YouTube and according to video-sharing site Blaine's stunt set a new record as the most-watched YouTube Originals live event ever with over 770,000 viewers.

Blaine started dropping small weights to speed his ascent and strapped an oxygen mask after reaching at a height of 24,900 feet. Blaine then released himself from the cluster of balloons and free-fell for around half a minute before deploying a parachute. "Wow, that was awesome," Blaine said.

According to Blaine, he trained for the event for two years.

Notably, remained in constant touch with his team on ground once the balloons were in the air. Blaine's team kept advising him about the weather conditions and also told him when to wear and deploy his parachute.