A 50-year-old woman has opened up about her relationship with her 27-year-old boyfriend, revealing that people often assume she is his mother due to their 23-year age gap. However, despite the judgment, the couple insists they are happier than ever and encourage others to embrace age-gap relationships.

Rachel and Alex have been together for four years, and despite the scrutiny, their bond has only grown stronger. Rachel, a mother with a son just three years younger than Alex, met her partner on a dating site after he intentionally expanded his age range to meet older women. When their paths crossed, sparks flew instantly, and they have been inseparable ever since.

While their love has faced criticism—especially from online trolls who claim Rachel is trying to "act younger"—the couple remains unbothered. Rachel affectionately calls Alex her "twin flame" and "soulmate," and he, in turn, urges his TikTok followers to consider relationships with older women.

Their romance hasn't come without its challenges, especially when it comes to family acceptance. Rachel admits that introducing Alex to her sons has been a "work in progress" and hopes they will bond better over time. Meanwhile, social media remains divided, with some supporting their love story while others mock their age difference.

Despite the negativity, Rachel and Alex continue to prove that love knows no age. They share glimpses of their relationship through viral TikTok videos and even appeared in an episode of Love Don’t Judge on YouTube, where they addressed misconceptions and defended their unconventional love.

As for Rachel, she’s embracing her new label as a "cougar" and remains unapologetically in love. She believes she and Alex were "meant to do life together" and refuses to let societal norms dictate their happiness.

Watch the video here: