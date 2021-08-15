हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Independence Day 2021

India at 75: Anand Mahindra's influential post on Independence Day goes viral, check here

In the same course, India's one of the most famous Industrialists Anand Mahindra also expressed his views and shared a post on Independence Day to wish his fans and followers a powerful message on his Twitter handle. 

India at 75: Anand Mahindra&#039;s influential post on Independence Day goes viral, check here
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, proud citizens are wishing the nation through various social media platforms and expressing their love for their incredible India. In the same course, India's one of the most famous Industrialists Anand Mahindra also expressed his views and shared a post on Independence Day to wish his fans and followers a powerful message on his Twitter handle. 

His message for Independence day incorporated the lesson which is to be learned as the world facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Anand Mahindra captioned the post: “Independence means 'not dependent' on anyone; not depending on anyone or anything. But the pandemic’s taught us that true freedom comes from working together as a team for everyone’s upliftment,” 

“On our 75th Independence Day, we can also observe Interdependence Day. Jai Ho!” he added.

Here's how the netizens reacted.

Read comments here:

The post gained nearly 6k likes and hundreds of comments agreeing to the Industrialist's message.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Independence Day 2021covid-19 pandemicAnand MahindraMahindra & MahindraIndia@75Independence Day
Next
Story

US Prez Biden and 'dude with sign' hold placards to promote COVID vaccination, pic goes viral

Must Watch

PT8M22S

India@75: Watch 75 visuals of Independence day 2021 celebration