India at 75: Anand Mahindra's influential post on Independence Day goes viral, check here

New Delhi: As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, proud citizens are wishing the nation through various social media platforms and expressing their love for their incredible India. In the same course, India's one of the most famous Industrialists Anand Mahindra also expressed his views and shared a post on Independence Day to wish his fans and followers a powerful message on his Twitter handle.

His message for Independence day incorporated the lesson which is to be learned as the world facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Anand Mahindra captioned the post: “Independence means 'not dependent' on anyone; not depending on anyone or anything. But the pandemic’s taught us that true freedom comes from working together as a team for everyone’s upliftment,”

“Independence” means "not dependent" on anyone; not depending on anyone or anything. But the pandemic’s taught us that true freedom comes from working together as a team for everyone’s upliftment. On our 75th Independence Day we can also observe Interdependence Day. Jai Ho! pic.twitter.com/ARTpmz2thb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 15, 2021

“On our 75th Independence Day, we can also observe Interdependence Day. Jai Ho!” he added.

The post gained nearly 6k likes and hundreds of comments agreeing to the Industrialist's message.

