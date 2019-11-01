Indiana woman found dead with giant python wrapped around neck; her home had 140 snakes

New Delhi: An Indiana woman was found with an eight-foot giant snake wrapped around her neck, international websites like The Guardian and CNN reported on Thursday. The reports also added that her home, owned by a local sheriff, had 140 snakes, out of which 20 belonged to her.

Laura Hurst, 36, kept snakes in Oxford, Indiana, a police spokesperson said.

Her body was found by the Sherrif who lived next door on Wednesday night. The python was wrapped loosely around her neck. The Sherrif said that he was able to unwrap the python but by that time, she was already dead.

Laura's body was later taken for an autopsy to ascertain the official cause of her death.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley told CNN that "no one lives in the home and that it had been renovated and set up specifically for the collection of snakes."