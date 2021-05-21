हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arshad Khan chaiwala

International Tea Day: Pakistani chaiwala goes global, all set to open cafe in London

Arshad Khan, with his striking blue eyes, went viral across the world. 

International Tea Day: Pakistani chaiwala goes global, all set to open cafe in London

Chai or tea is one of the most popular beverages and 'May 21' is celebrated as 'International Tea Day' across the globe. Many humble people have started off their career as chai sellers in the initial days. In an interesting event s 23-year-old Pakistani tea vendor, whose photo pouring a cup of tea while looking into the camera with his striking blue eyes went viral on social media, announced that he was opening a cafe in London this year.

In a Facebook post, Arshad Khan wrote: "Strength and growth come only through continuous effort. Cafe Chaiwala will Insha Allah open its first cafe outlet in London end of this year."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arshad Khan chaiwalaPak chai walaArshad Khanblue eyed pakistani chai wala
Next
Story

Rhino plays keyboard on its birthday, leaves netizens awestruck - Watch

Must Watch

PT8M44S

Center's big decision regarding Black Fungus medicines, increase in production of drugs