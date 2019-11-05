close

Bull

Irked over continous honking, raging bull attacks car in Bihar's Hajipur, driver manages to escape - Watch

Horn not ok! Got it? 

Angry over unnecessary and continuous honking, a raging bull attacked a car in Bihar's Hajipur district. The terrifying incident was captured by onlookers and has gone crazy viral on social media. The footage shows the bull lifting the car through its horns and turning it in the middle of a busy road close to the railway station. The car suffers extensive damage, but fortunately, the driver managed to escape.

Later, in order to shoo the bull away, a man is seen throwing water on it while another comes in the frame with a long stick to scare it. The bull, though, moves away from the car but is seen at the spot.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has been widely circulated on social media. 

Click here to read other trending stories.  

