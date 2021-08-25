Kashmiri bride makes grand entry at in-laws' house, drives 'Thar' in viral video

Srinagar: You must have seen or heard the grand entry of Brides in weddings. But what about a grand farewell? Today we bring you a grand farewell of a bride. No tears in their eyes nor sorrow in the farewell, and her family members were smiling. The girl left for her new home while driving a Mahindra Thar.

The couple hails from Kashmir. While the groom's brother is serving at Jammu and Kashmir police, he himself is a congress leader. The groom married a girl from Kashmir only. The bride, on her big day, tried to make a memorable grand entry at her in-laws' place as she decided to drive the SUV, with her spouse sitting next to her.

The bride sat on the driving seat while the groom accompanied her to the next front seat. She turned the keys to the car and went off. The people standing at the in-laws' gate gave a rousing welcome to the bride.

A bride driving herself with the groom to her in-laws. #KhudkafeelKashmir pic.twitter.com/lwRRy4QRw5 — Ahmed Ali Fayyaz (@ahmedalifayyaz) August 24, 2021

After the video went viral, Sheikh Amir said Sana asked me to drive the car. I immediately gave the keys to her. We were ambivalent that the video would become so viral.

On the other hand, Sana said that she has been driving for a long time and credited her father for it.

Live TV