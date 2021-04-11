हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
kid dancing

Kid dancing to bike alert alarm leaves netizens surprised - Watch

The kid is so passionate about his dance that the fact that the music is nothing but an alarm doesn't bother him at all. 

If you love dancing, you would definitely love watching this kid dancing to not on any music but to the alert alarm of a bike.

The kid in the video below probably coming from a local market having some grocery bags hits a bike on his way to home. The bike's alarm turns on and plays an alert tone after which the kid puts down his grocery bags and starts dancing along with the music.

The kid is so passionate about his dance that the fact that the music is nothing but an alarm doesn't bother him at all. His dance moves are so relevant to the music beats that he would grab all your attention and will leave you surprised.

Watch: 

