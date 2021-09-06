हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Leopard and cat's nail-biting fight video goes viral- Watch here

The incident happend in Maharshtra’s Nashik. A nail biting video of a leopard and cat being trapped inside a well in Nashik had taken the internet by storm.

Leopard and cat&#039;s nail-biting fight video goes viral- Watch here

New Delhi: Brace yourself as you are about to watch a dramatic video of a fight between a cat and leopard. A nail biting video of a leopard and cat being trapped inside a well in Nashik had taken the internet by storm.

In the video, both the animals can be seen locking horns, or should we say ‘locking claws’ after falling side a well with little water. The intense video will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. The incident happend in Maharshtra’s Nashik. 

Take a look at the video here: 

The Deputy Conservator of Forests of West Nashik Division, Pankaj Garg, while talking to ANI explained that the leopard fell in the well while he was chasing the cat. He also added that laster on leopard was rescued and released in its natural habitat. 

"The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat," said Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division.

