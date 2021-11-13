हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Little girl sees world clearly for first time with glasses, her reaction is priceless- Watch viral video

The 50-second video has melted the hearts of lakhs of people on the internet.

Little girl sees world clearly for first time with glasses, her reaction is priceless- Watch viral video

New Delhi: A video of a two-year-old girl is doing rounds on social media. In the video, the toddler can be seen rejoicing after receiving a pair of glasses. 

The 50-second video has melted the hearts of lakhs of people on the internet. The video starts with the toddler playing with her toys, when a man comes to her, puts glasses on her eyes and says "Hi".

The little girl takes a minute to realise what’s happening, turns around and an ear-to-ear smile covers her face within seconds. The little girl keeps touching the glasses and is unable to believe that she's seeing things clearly. 

Meanwhile, other people can be heard in the background. A lady asks her, "Can you see me?"

Watch how the little girl reacts in the video here:

The two-year-old keeps removing her glasses and putting it back on to make sense of what’s happening with her. Every time she puts it back on she gives the sweetest smile while looking amazed. 

"At 2 years old she could barely see as she's extremely farsighted--this is her first time seeing things clearly in her life!," the toddler's parents told Good News Movement, who posted the video on Twitter.

The netizens can’t get enough of the video and now it has gone viral with over 5 lakh views and thousands of comments. 

One user said, "I remember my first glasses, how astounded I was that trees had individual leaves rather than the green “puff” crown drawn by children!" Another wrote, "I know someone who was color blind and his reactions were priceless when he saw nature colors for the 1st time, he couldn't stop crying, he was in his 50s when he saw it for the 1st time... Absolute priceless."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoInstagram videoFunny videoToddlerhilarious videoCute videoAdorable videoTwitter video
Next
Story

Food blogger tastes tikki rasgulla chaat on camera, her reaction is now going viral on Instagram- Watch video

Must Watch

PT4M9S

Police impose curfew in Amravati