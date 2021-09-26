Mama bear teaching cub how to slide in viral video will melt your heart - Watch

New Delhi: You must have come across numerous animal videos on the internet, but what we have here today is something entirely different. This video is not only adorable but also appealing.

An elementary school teacher captured a visual of a mama bear playing in a playground with her cub. Betsie Stockslager, a teacher in Asheville’s elementary school, North Carolina, captured the incident.

“This MADE MY DAY - playground at school… watch the whole thing!! I LOVE how the mama goes down the big slide and quickly runs to the smaller slide- only to BEAR HUG the little one as they make it to the bottom,” she captioned the video.

Take a look at the video here:

The post has gathered 3.3 lakh views and thousands of likes till now. “I love silly bears,” wrote a Facebook user.

“Amazing to see what all loving mothers have in common. Great capture Betsie! Thanks for sharing!” another user wrote.