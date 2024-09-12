Viral Video: A jaw-dropping video from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral, showing a young man carrying his bike on his head through waist-deep floodwaters to cross a dangerously flooded bridge. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Batiyagarh area, where heavy rains have caused rivers and streams to overflow.

On his way to the village of Magron, the man found the wild stream near Sunwah filled with water on his way back. With no other option to save his motorcycle, he lifted it onto his head and began the perilous walk through the raging water, covering nearly 100 meters. Several times, the man struggled to maintain his balance, but he managed to make it safely to the other side.

This dramatic event was captured on video and quickly went viral, with social media users hailing him as a 'Baahubali' for his extraordinary feat. However, many cautioned against attempting such risky acts, as it posed a serious danger to life.

While the man’s bravery is commendable, authorities have urged residents not to take similar risks during the heavy rains that have already led to flooding across several areas. The video has sparked conversations online, both in awe of the man’s determination and concern for the dangers of such stunts.