Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2792192https://zeenews.india.com/viral/man-carries-bike-through-flood-damoh-viral-video-madhya-pradesh-heavy-rains-flood-2792192.html
Newsviral
DAMOH VIRAL VIDEO

Damoh's 'Baahubali' Carries Bike On His Head Through Floodwaters - Viral Video

On the way to the village of Magron, a man found the wild stream near Sunwah filled with water on his way back. With no other option to save his motorcycle, he lifted it onto his head and began the perilous walk through the raging water, covering nearly 100 meters. 

|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 02:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Damoh's 'Baahubali' Carries Bike On His Head Through Floodwaters - Viral Video

Viral Video: A jaw-dropping video from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral, showing a young man carrying his bike on his head through waist-deep floodwaters to cross a dangerously flooded bridge. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Batiyagarh area, where heavy rains have caused rivers and streams to overflow.

On his way to the village of Magron, the man found the wild stream near Sunwah filled with water on his way back. With no other option to save his motorcycle, he lifted it onto his head and began the perilous walk through the raging water, covering nearly 100 meters. Several times, the man struggled to maintain his balance, but he managed to make it safely to the other side.

This dramatic event was captured on video and quickly went viral, with social media users hailing him as a 'Baahubali' for his extraordinary feat. However, many cautioned against attempting such risky acts, as it posed a serious danger to life.

While the man’s bravery is commendable, authorities have urged residents not to take similar risks during the heavy rains that have already led to flooding across several areas. The video has sparked conversations online, both in awe of the man’s determination and concern for the dangers of such stunts.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is imposition of President's rule certain in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich - Has the last wolf become more aggressive?
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to provoke Muslims on Waqf?
DNA Video
DNA: After Kanpur, conspiracy to overturn goods train in Ajmer
DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them