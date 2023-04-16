Meet Mukul Kundra: Engineer Who Went Viral For Selling His Self-Written Book On Delhi Streets

Truly said and believed ‘If there’s a will then there’s a way’, and this Delhi author is just a living example of it. From selling his authored books on the streets of Delhi to having his own author’s corner at the Delhi International Book Fair, Mukul Kundra’s story is going viral on social media and has grabbed the attention of netizens. Since the video has been shared, it has garnered over 1 lakh likes. Netizens have filled the comments section with heartwarming comments in support of him.

“One Day I will make it. This journey has been a roller coaster till date and it’s just a start. Sticking on my mantra ‘Keep Hustling. You will make it’,” Kundra captioned his post. Netizens took over the comments section. “This is just another level of motivation to me” read one comment. “I don't know you, I don't know about your struggle either. But for your sheer efforts and "Won't quit" determination, I respect you, your journey, and going to follow you to learn and grow,” commented another Instagram user. “Very inspiring journey,” expressed a third.

But, who is Mukul Kundra? How did he end up having his own author's corner at Delhi International Book Fair? Author Mukul Kundra shares his success journey with Zee News. Let’s read it here.

Who Is Mukul Kundra?

A 25-year-old engineer turned author Mukul Kundra, calls himself an ‘Accidental writer’. Kundra shares that his passion for writing began during his school days when he decided to give his friend a self-written book as a farewell gift. “I was determined to give them a self-written book as a farewell gift. My friends appreciated and motivated me to write a novel and get it published, which made me believe in myself, and I gave writing a shot,” Kundra told Zee News.

“After completing my first book ‘Friendship, A Puzzle To Solve’ I got my first 200 copies published on my own. I had no publisher, I did everything myself. Whatever money I had earned until now, I used it all in getting my novel published,” he said.

Mukul Kundra’s Journey: From Selling Books On Streets To Author’s Corner At Delhi World Book Fair

“After I got my first 200 copies published, every weekend I used to hit the streets of Delhi to sell my books. One thing I knew was if I can’t sell my own book then no one in this world can. Connaught Place and Delhi University were the usual places I sold my books. It’s there where I found people who appreciated my work and gave my writing a push,” Kundra said.

(Picture Credits- Mukul Kundra)

He further said that as he completed his third book ‘The Interview’ the publishing house ‘PaperTowns India’ offered him to not only publish his book but also open doors for him at the Delhi World Book Fair 2023. “In 2022, I got in touch with them for the first time to get my book ‘The Interview’ published. They found my book and my story very interesting and inspiring and they gave a boost to my writing career.” Kundra said.

“PaperTowns India was setting up a stall at the World Book Fair and they offered me the opportunity to have my own author’s corner. Through their help I was able to sell over 100 books in four days,” Kundra said.

(Picture Credits- Mukul Kundra)

Mukul Kundra’s Next Book

Until now, Mukul has written three contemporary fiction namely: Friendship, A Puzzle To Solve, How old are you, and The Interview. Kundra is already working on the plot of his next novel which is expected to be out by 2024 end.