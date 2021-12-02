हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Monkey visits barber shop to get a shave in viral video, leaves internet in splits- Watch

New Delhi: The year 2021 is full of surprises, and even as we enter the last month of the year certain incidents leave us astonished. 

One such incident, which was caught on camera, and is now doing rounds on social media platforms is a video of a monkey visiting a barber shop. 

The times have changed, nowadays not only women but also men are taking grooming seriously as they are also expected to live up to today’s beauty standards now. But in a peculiar incident, a salon was visited by a monkey who is also conscious of his appearance.

The hilarious video, which is going viral on social media, features a monkey sitting on a chair at the hairdresser’s while wrapped up in a sheet under his collar. After a few seconds, the barber starts combing his facial hair and trims it with an electric trimmer. 

Watch the video here: 

To everyones’ surprise, the monkey was not scared of the trimmer and he sat on the chair calmly and patiently to enjoy his shave. In the video, the monkey can also be seen following the barber’s commands. 

