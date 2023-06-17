The Viral Video Of Mother Elephant Trying To Revive Dead Calf Is Heartbreaking

The bond between a mother and her young one is regarded as one of the most beautiful and purest relationships. This holds true not only for humans but for all living creatures in this world. However, what transpires when this relationship is abruptly severed? Such a heart-wrenching occurrence unfolded in Assam, where a mother elephant was plunged into inconsolable grief following the tragic death of her offspring. In a video going viral on social media, a mother elephant can be seen trying to revive her dead calf in Goeswar, Assam.

“This broke my heart. The calf has died but the mother doesn’t give up. Carries the dead baby for two KMs and tries to revive it by placing in water. And the mother’s cries ranting in the air,” Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda wrote.

Netizens’ react

One Twitter user said, “Very sad to see the Mother's Sorrow”.

Another wrote,” OM God, so so heartbreaking and a terrible scenario for a mother and her love for her baby knows no boundaries still trying.”

According to Susanta Nanda, the baby elephant was away from the herd and died three days ago. Yet the mother didn’t leave her dead baby and carried the young one for almost two kilometres. From time to time, she tried to retrieve the baby by placing the baby into river.

This video indicated that not just humans, even animals are attached to their young ones and grieve for them.