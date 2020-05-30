Mother rat chases away snake to protect baby, video goes viral

New Delhi: In a video that has been widely shared on the microblogging site Twitter, a mother rat is seen attacking and giving chase to a snake. At first it looks like an ordinary fight between the two animals. Until the viewer realises that the rodent was fighting the reptile to protect its little one.

The person who shared the post attributed it to the power of motherhood that the small animal could take on the snake. He wrote: "This snake was never seen again. Shamed to fame by a rat chasing it down. But when you see it’s the mother who did it, one realises that mother’s can do anything for their kid. Motherhood can be the biggest weapon on earth."

The Twitterati shared the video and also spoke about the power of motherhood, one twitter used wrote: "Amazing mother...also a lesson to never underestimate one's power as protector."

While another compared mother's love to that of God. The tweet read: "Mother is savior, mother is warrior, mother is full with love, sacrifice, mother is earth, mother is GOD."

In the 40-second video, the rat fights the snake pouncing on its tail repeatedly all the while keeping its baby away from the reach of the reptile.