Nagaland Minister’s Journey From ‘Samosa To Savasana’ Will Leave You In Splits

Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along is quite popular on Twitter and has of late become the internet's favourite.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is quite popular on social media.
  • He often shares posts, giving glimpses of Nagaland tourism.
  • The minister is also known for his witty sense of humour.

Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along is quite popular on Twitter and has of late become the internet's favourite. Thanks to his amazing sense of humour and the helpful and informative content that he shares regularly on Twitter, the politician's engagement rate is quite high with his followers. Now, Temjen Imna Along shared glimpses from his workout session, jokingly noting how he has transitioned from “samosa to savasana.” In the pictures, the minister can be seen performing a few yoga asanas, and also displaying his winning smile.

Temjen Imna Along also added a funny caption to his post calling his “anulom vilom” moment “Yoga Ki Hera Pheri.”

"From Samosa to Savasana! This isn't just yoga; it's 'Yoga Ki Hera Pheri, Having My Anulom Vilom Moment," Temjen Imna Along wrote.

While the caption is enough to leave you in splits, it did the same job with Temjen Imna Along’s followers who took to the comment section and shared their reactions. 

A user wrote, “Mood : Tired but alive.”

Another comment read, “Always a treat to watch you, this is too fun though.”

“Haha, I love your 'Yoga Ki Hera Pheri' approach! From samosas to savasana, it's all about finding balance and joy in our practice. Enjoy your Anulom Vilom moment, and keep embracing the deliciousness of yoga!" a third user commented.

A fourth user said, “It's double timing.. Pet Puja yoga Sharir Maan yoga.”

Here are a few more reactions:

Since being shared, over 2.5 lakh people have seen the post, and it has gained more than 7,000 likes along with several comments and retweets. Users also dropped a lot of laughing emojis in the comment section.

Temjen Imna Along recently also shared a gratitude post thanking his followers for their unwavering support, encouragement, and engagement.

