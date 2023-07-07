Nagaland Minister’s Journey From ‘Samosa To Savasana’ Will Leave You In Splits

Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along is quite popular on Twitter and has of late become the internet's favourite. Thanks to his amazing sense of humour and the helpful and informative content that he shares regularly on Twitter, the politician's engagement rate is quite high with his followers. Now, Temjen Imna Along shared glimpses from his workout session, jokingly noting how he has transitioned from “samosa to savasana.” In the pictures, the minister can be seen performing a few yoga asanas, and also displaying his winning smile.

Temjen Imna Along also added a funny caption to his post calling his “anulom vilom” moment “Yoga Ki Hera Pheri.”

"From Samosa to Savasana! This isn't just yoga; it's 'Yoga Ki Hera Pheri, Having My Anulom Vilom Moment," Temjen Imna Along wrote.



Having my Anulom Vilom Moment _ pic.twitter.com/tN7PIcFX2J — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 6, 2023

While the caption is enough to leave you in splits, it did the same job with Temjen Imna Along’s followers who took to the comment section and shared their reactions.

A user wrote, “Mood : Tired but alive.”

Another comment read, “Always a treat to watch you, this is too fun though.”

“Haha, I love your 'Yoga Ki Hera Pheri' approach! From samosas to savasana, it's all about finding balance and joy in our practice. Enjoy your Anulom Vilom moment, and keep embracing the deliciousness of yoga!" a third user commented.

A fourth user said, “It's double timing.. Pet Puja yoga Sharir Maan yoga.”

Here are a few more reactions:

Have some Samose President Saab! __ pic.twitter.com/xa0dMU3izL — Mudit Jain (@Mudiiittt) July 6, 2023

Hi Temjen Ji __



Enjoy Music _& Yoga ___



Jai Ho Vijay Ho __ pic.twitter.com/vvLeZsrG4K July 6, 2023

Mood : Tired but alive pic.twitter.com/7xYAkolKPM — Sanyu (@kevsansss) July 6, 2023

You are the actually cute boy of politics ___...just like that mast rahiye vyast rahiye __________ — Stay cool (@indianbymind) July 6, 2023

Sir ji, this is the best Yoga Aasan!! _ pic.twitter.com/KsJ9pnxqGA — roy (@DJSRoy) July 6, 2023

Since being shared, over 2.5 lakh people have seen the post, and it has gained more than 7,000 likes along with several comments and retweets. Users also dropped a lot of laughing emojis in the comment section.

___ __ ___ ____ ___!



I wanted to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to each and every one of you. Your unwavering support, encouragement, and engagement have meant the world to me.



Whether you've been following me since day one or have recently joined the journey,_ pic.twitter.com/Xz7H7hQwcy — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 7, 2023

Temjen Imna Along recently also shared a gratitude post thanking his followers for their unwavering support, encouragement, and engagement.