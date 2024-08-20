‘No MBA’ Just ‘Common Sense’ :10th Pass Gujarati Becomes A Millionaire In The US

Gujarati’s are known for their excellent business ideas and strategies in India as well as have left a mark of their intelligence around the world. A similar case surfaced on the internet from the United States where a man with no proper graduation degree becomes a millionaire with his smartly planned investment.

An X user named, Sunil shared a story with netizens about how his Patel friend who is in his forties and 10th passed became a millionaire. Adding about him he said, “I am an engineer with a masters degree who listens to podcasts.”

Telling the story Sunil said, “I told him that Peter Theil said that worst business one can do is open a restaurant. Very high failure rate and customers are very Unpredictable.”

Advantage of being a Gujarati:



Sharing the reaction of Patel on his words, he said, “When I mentioned Peter Thiel’s name, he raised his eyebrows to think. Obviously, he doesn’t know who Peter Thiel is.”

“He said opening a restaurant is sure short way to be a millionaire for him. He himself has 50 families who are his relatives that live in New Jersey who will come to his restaurant for a good Gujarati food.” Sharing about Patel’s customers, Sunil said, “If salt is less, they will not stop coming. They will simply tell him to add more salt.”

“A lot of Gujaratis from New York and Pennsylvania hire tourist bus when they have to go to visit Swaminarayan temple in Robbinsville. In the way to Robbinsville, they make a stop at his restaurant to eat delicious Gujarati thali. That’s 50-75 people per bus.” told Sunil.

Sunil further added, “All he has to do is open restaurant in morning, cook dal chawal sabzi roti, dhokla, tea for 10 years and he is a millionaire.”

“That’s 10th pass immigrant for you. No MBA, no listening to podcast. Just common sense, intuition and ability to take calculated risk.”