Viral

On Propose Day, singles are the winners. Courtesy: Hilarious memes

Since not all the people in this world are committed or engaged, the army of singles has taken over the internet and bombarded the social media platforms with weirdly relatable memes.

On Propose Day, singles are the winners. Courtesy: Hilarious memes
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: February, is the month showering love with a week from February 7 to February 14 that is specially dedicated for couples to express their feeling in various ways throughout the week from Rose Day that fall on February 7 to Valentine's Day. 

Since not all the people in this world are committed or engaged, the army of singles has taken over the internet and bombarded the social media platforms with weirdly relatable memes.

Check out the memes going viral on the microblogging site today on the Propose Day that falls on February 8 of each year

People across the country whether single or committed are having a good laugh with these viral memes.

