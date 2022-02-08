On Propose Day, singles are the winners. Courtesy: Hilarious memes

New Delhi: February, is the month showering love with a week from February 7 to February 14 that is specially dedicated for couples to express their feeling in various ways throughout the week from Rose Day that fall on February 7 to Valentine's Day.
Since not all the people in this world are committed or engaged, the army of singles has taken over the internet and bombarded the social media platforms with weirdly relatable memes.
Check out the memes going viral on the microblogging site today on the Propose Day that falls on February 8 of each year
Valentine’s week to me :#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/6xgR5FtaMx
— पर्यावरण रक्षक (@pahari_chhora) February 8, 2022
My propose day be like #ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/PrjhkxrIt7
— (@Ziya__tweets) February 7, 2022
#ProposeDay is trending
Le singles from past 10 years pic.twitter.com/WNN5XT8c02
— Vikas Passi (@kaalisinghdaaku) February 8, 2022
#ProposeDay #प्रपोज#ValentinesDay
When i propose to my crush
Me to frnds : pic.twitter.com/H5zzD61Joh
— ANUJ KASANA (@anujKasana_) February 8, 2022
Apparently it’s a #ProposeDay today…
Worst she will say is “No”
Le she: pic.twitter.com/fnpnxA0l6v
— Uptown Girl (@sometimes_me_) February 8, 2022
"On Propose Day"
BOYS V/S GIRLS :#ProposeDay #Valentinesweek pic.twitter.com/Ry9mUNgWyD
— Sangpu Changsan (@_sangpuchangsan) February 8, 2022
#ProposeDay
Propose him the worst he can say is NO
He : pic.twitter.com/KKVtuFSsAn
— IUC (@Coolhubhai) February 8, 2022
When i propose my crush on #ProposeDay and she accept my proposal
Le me : pic.twitter.com/QuTdXo3lKd
— Paras Jain (@_paras25_) February 8, 2022
Committed friend : Aaj Propose Day hai
Le me:#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/uk0vhDZFGz
— Bong girl (@TinaDas17569611) February 8, 2022
#Propose day is trending....!!
Le single me
Aaj mangalwar hai mahaveer ka waar hai.....#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/JWPtNWzLbd
— Shubham shaval (@iamshaval) February 8, 2022
People across the country whether single or committed are having a good laugh with these viral memes.