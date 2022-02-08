On Propose Day, singles are the winners. Courtesy: Hilarious memes

New Delhi: February, is the month showering love with a week from February 7 to February 14 that is specially dedicated for couples to express their feeling in various ways throughout the week from Rose Day that fall on February 7 to Valentine's Day.

Since not all the people in this world are committed or engaged, the army of singles has taken over the internet and bombarded the social media platforms with weirdly relatable memes.

Check out the memes going viral on the microblogging site today on the Propose Day that falls on February 8 of each year

#ProposeDay is trending

Le singles from past 10 years pic.twitter.com/WNN5XT8c02 — Vikas Passi (@kaalisinghdaaku) February 8, 2022

Apparently it’s a #ProposeDay today… Worst she will say is “No” Le she: pic.twitter.com/fnpnxA0l6v — Uptown Girl (@sometimes_me_) February 8, 2022

#ProposeDay

Propose him the worst he can say is NO

He : pic.twitter.com/KKVtuFSsAn — IUC (@Coolhubhai) February 8, 2022

When i propose my crush on #ProposeDay and she accept my proposal Le me : pic.twitter.com/QuTdXo3lKd — Paras Jain (@_paras25_) February 8, 2022

Committed friend : Aaj Propose Day hai

Le me:#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/uk0vhDZFGz — Bong girl (@TinaDas17569611) February 8, 2022

#Propose day is trending....!!

Le single me Aaj mangalwar hai mahaveer ka waar hai.....#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/JWPtNWzLbd — Shubham shaval (@iamshaval) February 8, 2022

People across the country whether single or committed are having a good laugh with these viral memes.

Live TV