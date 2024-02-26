Pakistan Mob Tries To Assault Woman In Arabic Printed Dress, Mistakes It For Quran Verses --Video Goes Viral, Watch

New Delhi: A woman in Pakistan had to face the fury of the mob, who had gone out in the markets of Lahore. Her mistake? A dress with random Arabic prints that the mob mistook as Quran verses.

The video of the woman has gone viral on the social media. Angry mob thought that the woman was wearing the dress that had Quran verses printed on it. However the matter of the fact was that it was some Arabic prints that the dress had on it. Seeing the prints, the mob got so enraged that it tried to assault the woman, charging her of blasphemy.

The woman was out in Lahore's Ichra Market at a food joint when angry mob marched inside and tried to harass and heckle the woman, accusing her of blasphemous action.

Meanwhile, Police reached on the spot and safely guarded the woman out of the spot, preventing the mob from violating law.

Later it was revealed that one of the Arabic calligraphy on her dress meant Halwa that means Asian sweets.

The video was widely shared and commented on social media:

Later in a video footage shared by the official police account of Pakistan, the hapless woman was seen being rescued out of the food joint by a female ASP in a burqa.

"ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the brave SDPO of Gulbarg Lahore, put her life in danger to rescue a woman from a violent crowd. For this heroic deed, the Punjab Police has recommended her name for the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM), the highest gallantry award for law… pic.twitter.com/awHaIGVb9l — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) February 25, 2024

The woman ASP was lauded for her courage and recommended for gallantary award.