Pakistani bride wears jewellery made of tomatoes on her wedding and Twitter can't even...

New Delhi: A video of a Pakistani bride has left netizens in splits and confused at the same time. Why? You ask. The reason is the bride's bizarre choice of jewellery she opted for. No, it's not gold or other any other jewellery. The bride wore jewellery made of tomatoes for her wedding - the earrings, necklace, maangteeka, bangles and even hair accessories - all were made of the vegetable as the price of tomatoes in Pakistan have hit a record high.

In an interview to a Pakistani news channel, the bride, who hails from Pakistan, can be heard saying, "Aap jante hain ki sone ke bhaav bahot mehenge ho gae hain. Tamatar aur chilgoze bhi bahot mehenge ho rahe hain. Isliye maine apni shaadi me tamatar ke gehne pehne hain (The price of gold is very high. Tomatoes and pine nuts are expensive as well. So, I wore jewellery made of tomatoes for my wedding)."

She even received pine nuts in envelopes as wedding gift.

A video of the bride, now viral, has been shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat with the caption, "Tomato jewellery. In case you thought you've seen everything in life."

Take a look:

Tomato jewellery. In case you thought you've seen everything in life.. pic.twitter.com/O9t6dds8ZO — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 18, 2019

The 2.20-minute video has got over 36,000 views and very much counting.

The video has drawn hilarious reactions from netizens (why not?) and comments such as "She could freeze those tomatoes and use them for next couple of months" and "Dilwale tamatar le jaenge."

She could freeze those tomatoes and use them for next couple of months — Shefali Samyal (@shefalisamyal) November 18, 2019

Dilwale timater le jayenge — Sinhrann (@sinhrann) November 19, 2019

The price of tomatoes has skyrocketed to Rs 400 per kilogram in Pakistan from Rs 300-Rs 320 per kg on Monday.

Click here to read other viral stories.