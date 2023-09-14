Pakistanis Hail India For Successful G20 Summit, Say 'World Has Sidelined Us' - WATCH

NEW DELHI: The recent G20 Summit held in New Delhi, has sparked discussions in Pakistan, where some citizens are increasingly concerned about their country's perceived isolation on the international stage. With high-profile attendees including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, many Pakistanis believed that India would reap substantial benefits from hosting such a prestigious event.

Reacting to the highly successful G20 Summit, a Pakistani national stated, "When the leaders of the top 20 countries converge on a nation, it's an honor for that country. India's economy stands to gain significantly from this."

#WATCH | Pakistan: Another local says, “I think we have failed in our foreign policy and because of this the G-20 summit is being held in our neighbouring country and heads of state are coming. In the last 5-6 years our economy and the security situation have deteriorated. The… pic.twitter.com/HFhwPhWPtg — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

Another pointed out that even Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the summit in India, which led some to anticipate his visit to Pakistan. However, this expectation went unmet, leaving some to question Pakistan's standing in the region.

#WATCH | Another local says, “Today when we are trying to save our economy, India is hosting the top 20 countries. India has taken a good step. This was a proud moment for Indians... The pictures that have come from India, PM Modi's pictures with the world leaders, they got… pic.twitter.com/bbZsu5Z1a3 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

Critics in Pakistan have placed blame on their country's foreign policy, believing it to be the root cause of this perceived snub. "Our foreign policy has faltered, and as a result, the G-20 summit is taking place in our neighbouring country, with heads of state attending. Over the past few years, our economy and security situation have deteriorated, leading to our isolation," one individual remarked.

Despite these concerns, some Pakistanis have praised India for its successful hosting of the summit. They acknowledged the significance of this global event taking place in India while Pakistan grapples with economic challenges. "India has taken a commendable step. It's a source of pride for Indians. The images of PM Modi with world leaders have effectively portrayed a positive image of India to the world," one individual stated.

The absence of certain nations, notably Pakistan, from the summit raised eyebrows. "Saudi Arabia's 'Shezada' didn't visit us but went to India, underscoring India's growing global importance. It was surprising that Bangladesh received an invitation while Pakistan did not," another individual commented.

In a separate development, May-Elin Stener, Norway's Ambassador to India, commended the Indian government for achieving consensus at the summit. She expressed hope that world leaders would follow through on the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, particularly in addressing climate change concerns. Stener acknowledged India's rapid economic growth and emphasized the importance of ensuring that this growth is environmentally sustainable.