Pakistan's viral chaiwala is back: Arshad Khan launches his own cafe in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Remember that blue-eyed Pakistani 'chaiwala' who, four years ago, had set the internet on fire with his 'killer' looks? People on social media had gone crazy after photographer Jiah Ali clicked and shared a picture of Arshad Khan in 2016.

Following the instant fame and immense popularity as the 'Pakistan's Chaiwala', he went on to bag a modelling contract.

Cut to 2020, Arshad has now opened his own cafe named 'Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop’, in Islamabad.

He explains the reason behind the unique name and how he identifies with it. He told a website that many people asked him to name his cafe as 'Arshad Khan' and remove ‘chaiwala’ from the name; adding that he refused the suggestions saying this was his identity.

The cafe, which has been given a traditional touch, features local furniture, popular truck art and Urdu scripts among other things. Elements such as kites and paintings have been placed in and around the eatery to give it a desi touch. Speaking of the menu, it features around 15-20 dishes in it apart from the tea.

Arshad added that although he is spending most of his time at the cafe, he will complete his other pending projects in the field of entertainment.

Meanwhile, the internet was delight to see Arshad's achievement and went on to applaud him wholeheatedly.