Kapurthala breeder runs car over dog, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi draws attention to cruelty: Watch

In a horrifying incident of animal cruelty, a video shows a man in Punjab's Kapurthala running his car intentionally over a dog that was sitting in front of his vehicle. In the video shared by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Twitter, a man can be seen directing his car's tires towards the animal and running over him.

Caught in a CCTV, the video further shows that after the man drives off, the animal limps away towards the footpath leaving a pool of blood in the spot that he was sitting. Gandhi tweeted that the "dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain".

Gandhi also said that the man is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights and "this is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful". The man has been identified as Gurinder Singh, son of Harbans Singh, a resident of Dandupur village in Kapurthala, added the BJP MP.

He has been booked in Kapurthala under section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960, added the Kapurthala Police in a reply to Gandhi.

The BJP MP tweeted, "This is Gurinder Singh s/o Harbans Singh, village Dandupur, Kapurthala in Punjab. He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain."

A few hours later, she tweeted another video saying, "Here’s a video of this man’s dogs, which he had been using for dog fights. At night, he took all these dogs & threw them in the lake behind his house. One dog drowned & the others have been rescued by PFA. This man should go to jail." She sought from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Punjab police to put the accused behind bars.

Replying to Gandhi, the Kapurthala Police said, "The Necessary and immediate action has been taken by Kapurthala police. A Fir no.- 137 dated 18.8.20 PS Talwandi Chaudhrian U/s 429 IPC, sec 11(1) of Prevention of cruelty to animal act, 1960 has been registered against Gurjinder Singh."