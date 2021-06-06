हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral videos

Sea animal changes colour and shape, leaves netizens mesmerised - Watch

This sea animal changes its colour and shape according to its ambience to protect itself from predators.

Representational image

New Delhi: Earth is filled with innumerable creatures and all of them possess unique feature in themselves. Be it a plant or an animal, every organism has a characteristic feature that helps it survive through harsh and unfavourable environmental condition.

One of these features is the 'mimicking in animals which let the animal change its colour and shape in order to protect itself from predators. Some animals are gifted by mother nature the ability to change the colour and shape of their body according to its surrounding which helps the animal to fool its predator.

One such animal is found in the sea which has this unique feature to alter its body shape and colour.

Watch video here: 

