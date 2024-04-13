Advertisement
SONU SOOD

Sonu Sood Defends Swiggy Delivery Boy Accused Of Theft, Advocates Kindness

In response to the incident, Sonu Sood took to his official social media account to express his opinion.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Sonu Sood Defends Swiggy Delivery Boy Accused Of Theft, Advocates Kindness Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: A recent incident involving a Swiggy delivery boy in Gurugram has sparked debate on social media after a CCTV footage capturing him stealing a pair of Nike shoes from a customer's house went viral. While many condemned the delivery boy's actions and demanded strict action, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood came forward to defend him, advocating for kindness and empathy.

What Was The Incident?

The incident came to light when a customer reported the theft of his branded shoes after the delivery boy had dropped off his food order.

Despite lodging a complaint with the food delivery company, the customer received no response, prompting outrage among netizens who viewed the CCTV footage circulating on social media.

Sonu Sood's Response

In response to the incident, Sonu Sood took to his official social media account to express his opinion. He urged compassion towards the delivery boy, suggesting that instead of punitive measures, he should be gifted a new pair of shoes.

Sonu emphasized the importance of kindness, implying that the delivery boy might have been in dire need.

Netizens' Reactions

While some of Sonu's followers echoed his sentiments, emphasizing the power of small acts of kindness, others disagreed, asserting that stealing is unacceptable under any circumstances.

The actor's post ignited a discussion among netizens, highlighting differing perspectives on the issue of empathy versus accountability.

