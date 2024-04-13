Sonu Sood Defends Swiggy Delivery Boy Accused Of Theft, Advocates Kindness

New Delhi: A recent incident involving a Swiggy delivery boy in Gurugram has sparked debate on social media after a CCTV footage capturing him stealing a pair of Nike shoes from a customer's house went viral. While many condemned the delivery boy's actions and demanded strict action, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood came forward to defend him, advocating for kindness and empathy.

What Was The Incident?

The incident came to light when a customer reported the theft of his branded shoes after the delivery boy had dropped off his food order.

Despite lodging a complaint with the food delivery company, the customer received no response, prompting outrage among netizens who viewed the CCTV footage circulating on social media.

Sonu Sood's Response

In response to the incident, Sonu Sood took to his official social media account to express his opinion. He urged compassion towards the delivery boy, suggesting that instead of punitive measures, he should be gifted a new pair of shoes.

Sonu emphasized the importance of kindness, implying that the delivery boy might have been in dire need.

If Swiggy’s delivery boy stole a pair of shoes while delivering food at someone’s house. Don’t take any action against him. In fact buy him a new pair of shoes. He might be really in need. Be kind — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 12, 2024

Netizens' Reactions

While some of Sonu's followers echoed his sentiments, emphasizing the power of small acts of kindness, others disagreed, asserting that stealing is unacceptable under any circumstances.

The actor's post ignited a discussion among netizens, highlighting differing perspectives on the issue of empathy versus accountability.

This is exactly what redistribution of wealth looks likes — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) April 13, 2024

Asking for no action is still okay, but don't justify it by giving nonsensical arguments.



Poverty/Need is no justification for stealing. There are millions of people, poorer than this delivery guy, who work hard and earn their livelihood. They don't steal. Justifying stealing is… — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 12, 2024

They really needed that money Sonu bhai pic.twitter.com/ix9xPc5OQt April 13, 2024

If a chain snatcher steels your gold chain then don't take action against him in fact buy him a new gold chain .

He might be really in need . Be kind — Ansh (@Pvt_insaann) April 12, 2024