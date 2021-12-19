Air hostess dances on Dhvani Bhanushali’s song Mera Yaar in viral video- Watch

New Delhi: SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi is again in the headline for another of her explosive videos. Uma Meenakshi posted another clip of her grooving to Dhvani Bhanushali’s song Mera Yaar in an empty flight and the internet can’t keep calm.

Earlier, the SpiceJet air hostess had taken the internet by storm with her videos to songs like Navrai Majhi and Lazy Lad. Now, the latest video of her to the song Mera Yaar by Dhvani Bhanushali and Ash King is also going viral.

Watch the viral video below:

"I’m in love with this song”: Uma captioned her video which was posted on her Instagram ‘yamtha.uma’. Within a day her post has received over 3,500 likes.

The Trend of grooving in the aisle of an empty flight is something a lot of air hostesses are catching up to. The video, in which she aced the hook step of the song, was by Uma’s colleagues.

The netizens are going crazy over Uma’s performance and expressions. Many users were left crushing on her and several called her ‘beautiful’ or ‘hot’ in the comments section.

Live TV