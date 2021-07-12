हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Sporty Bride! Woman gets Manchester United & Mumbai Indians logos on her Mehendi ceremony

The unusual Mehendi design has gone viral, it has received more than 3,61,000 likes in no time.

Mehendi enjoys a special place in the hearts of every Indian woman. One of the most important pre-wedding ceremonies in Indian marriages is the Mehndi ceremony, wherein the bride-to-be gets henna applied to her hands. A typical mehendi design usually comprises of intricate designs or mandala patterns adorned with auspicious wedding motifs. 

One such quirky Mehendi design has become talk of the internet, giving brides new Mehendi goals! The picture which has gone viral shows the bride-to-be’s beautiful Mehendi which features logos of two popular sports teams. On her right arm, the logo of the football club, Manchester United is etched and on the left arm, the logo of the Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians is written.

The official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians shared the unique Mehendi and wrote, ”This मेहंदी has our ”. They also mentioned the name of the bride and her groom to congratulate them. “Many congratulations to Devvrat and Geet,” they wrote. While Geet Khedekar is a big supporter of Mumbai Indians, Devrat Mainhallikar is a forever Manchester United fan.

 

The unusual Mehendi design has gone viral, it has received more than 3,61,000 likes in no time. 

