Man’s Lightning-Speed Turban Tying Feat Secures Spot In Guinness World Records

Turban is not just a piece of clothing but has emotions attached to it. It is an age-old tradition in some states of India and during celebrations like wedding ceremonies, the tradition is observed across the nation. For generations, people have been wearing turbans but no one would have imagined tying it in a few seconds. But an Indian man has accomplished this feat. He has set a world record for tying a turban in 14.12 seconds. The Guinness World Records shared a video of this remarkable achievement on July 20.

Man ties turban in 15 seconds

In the clip shared by the Guinness World Records, a man named Aditya Pacholy can be seen challenging the notion that a turban cannot be tied in 15 seconds. He skillfully ties an orange patterned turban on a man who is sitting in a chair. As he showcased his kill, the people around him were left surprised. The man completes the task he was assigned in 14.12 seconds. His speed and precision stunned everyone as the turban was tied perfectly.



cre Trending Stories

Aditya’s record-breaking achievement is nothing but an example of what mastery of any skill looks like. The caption of the video shared by Guinness World Records read, “Fastest time to tie a turban 14.12 seconds by Aditya Pacholy.”

Aditya’s mastery receives mixed responses

The video of the man tying a turban is going viral. Till now, the video has amassed over 2.5M views. However, it has been receiving mixed reviews.

One user said, “Guinness world record lost their worth.. they just be approving anything these days..SMH!”

Another user wrote, “I don’t know why but I am convinced I can break this record.”

A third user heaped praises on the man saying, “Nice bro proud of you.”

A fourth user congratulated the man saying, “Congratulations to Aditya Pacholy on breaking the World Record.”