Tiger Shark Attacks 24-Year-Old Russian Man, Eats Him Alive Near Egypt’s Hurghada Resort, Watch Chilling Video

NEW DELHI: A video showing a tiger shark attacking a Russian tourist and eating him alive near the popular Egyptian resort town of Hurghada on the eastern coast of the Red Sea has been doing the rounds on social media. The video of the ghastly attack by the tiger shark – known to be very aggressive – has once again brought back people’s fear of sharks.

The viral video shows a tourist being mauled and attacked by the tiger shark as hundreds of tourists on the beach watched in horror. A diver rushed to the victim soon after a lifeguard raised an alarm but was not able to reach the victim in time. The incident took place on June 8.

WATCH THE SHARK ATTACK VIDEO HERE (Viewer Discretion IsAdvised).



Russia's Consulate General in Hurghada also confirmed that the man was killed by a tiger shark. In a statement posted on Facebook, Egypt's Environment Ministry said that the man was killed by a tiger shark but it refrained from revealing any details about the victim.

A team from the ministry and other authorities later captured and killed the tiger the shark. The statement also said that there was a ban on swimming, snorkelling or any other water activities in the area.

News agency Reuters cited Russia's TASS news agency as saying that the 24-year-old victim was a Russian national who lived in Egypt and not a tourist.

Hurghada is a famous resort on Egypt's east coast on the Red Sea.