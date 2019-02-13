Top online gaming platform Roblox bans PewDiePie amid intense battle with T-Series for YouTube crown

NEW YORK: Top online gaming platform Roblox has banned PewDiePie after the Swedish YouTuber streamed himself live in a bid to remain at the top of YouTube's most-subscribed channels.

A top Roblox staff confirmed that PewDiePie has been banned at the online gaming platform, reported Dexerto.com

"PewDiePie is no longer permitted on Roblox due to his content redirecting to unsafe and inappropriate sites/channels, as well as continued inappropriate behaviour, that would not be permitted on Roblox, on his own channel," said a Roblox staff member.

Roblox is a massively popular sandbox that allows its users - mainly kids and teenagers - to create cartoony, Lego-style games.

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie has turned to the platform in a desperate attempt to widen the subscriber gap with his powerful rival Indian music brand T-Series.

Responding to the ban, some Pewds' fanboys said that it is not legitimate because he did not violate the platform's rules and that he was kicked out for some off-site actions.

T-Series is drawing near to eclipsing the Pewd’s subscriber account, and it doesn’t seem like the Swedish YouTuber will get any more support through Roblox content after the ban.

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has been the world's most-subscribed YouTuber since 2013.

For the past several months, Internet users across the world have been sitting on the edge of the computer chairs, watching Indian record label T-Series swiftly narrow the gap with Felix.

The ongoing battle between PewDiePie and T-Series took an interesting turn on Tuesday when the Swedish YouTuber was just 27,500 subscribers ahead of T-Series at 9:30 PM IST

PewDiePie supporters are working hard to ensure it does not lose the top spot to T-Series.

They have been using several tactics like putting a million dollar billboard in Times Square and circulating a supportive tweet by a right-wing political party in the United Kingdom.

T-Series is a household name in India since the 1980s. The music label is led by Bhushan Kumar, the son of T Series founder Gulshan Kumar who was assassinated by the underworld mafia D Company in 1997. T-Series has 29 TV channels in several Indian languages.

It hosts some of the biggest Indian artists, drawing millions of views.

At the beginning of 2018, T-Series had about 30 million subscribers on its YouTube channel. The introduction of new changes in Indian mobile and data service, the subscriber list sky-rocketed to over 70 million in just six months.