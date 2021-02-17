हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FAA

Transition: World’s first flying car gets ready for takeoff after US FAA approval

The Terrafugia Transition, which can soar upto 10000 feet at a speed of 100 mph, received a Special Light-Sport Aircraft airworthiness certificate from the federal agency. Drivers will be able to convert the vehicle from driving to flying in less than a minute.

Transition: World’s first flying car gets ready for takeoff after US FAA approval

New Delhi: In what appears to be something straight out of a dream, a flying car or a hybrid ground-air vehicle has been approved by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Terrafugia Transition, which can soar upto 10000 feet at a speed of 100 mph, received a Special Light-Sport Aircraft airworthiness certificate from the federal agency, essentially giving it a green light for takeoff.

With 'Transition' drivers will be able to convert the vehicle from driving to flying in less than a minute, taking off and landing in small airports or even at the highway.

Features of the 'flying car'

The aircraft has a 27-foot wingspan that folds down to a size small enough for the whole thing to fit inside a single car garage, and a full air and road model of the two-seater craft.

The plane engine can run on either premium gasoline or 100LL airplane fuel, while the car is powered by a hybrid-electric motor.

The standard features of the vehicle include four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, a rigid carbon fiber safety cage and an airframe parachute. It weighs roughly 1,300 pounds (590 kgs) and has fixed landing gear and a 27-foot-wide wingspan.

Currently, a flight-only version of the craft is available to pilots and flight schools, though it will take another year before its car components are 'street legal'.

The Chinese-owned Terrafugia has been optimistic about delivering a 'roadable aircraft,' and hope to have all the approvals on the two-seat hybrid complete for 2022.

Notably, those interested in taking it for a spin will need both a driver's license and a sport pilot's certificate.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FAAAirplane
Next
Story

Dog part of Donald Trump's security drill turns three; Muzaffarnagar police celebrate birthday

Must Watch

PT14M20S

China retreats on LAC near Eastern Ladakh, Chinese tanks go 50 km back to Sengdong base