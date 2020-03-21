True love never gets old; this adorable elderly couple video will make you smile

True love never gets old. This has been proven by a video which is doing rounds on Twitter where an elderly woman is grooving to a famous Bollywood song "Gali me aaj chaand nikla" and her husband is seen enjoying the song sitting on the bed.

According to the Twitter user who posted the video, "The woman who's dancing, her husband was in ICU for 2 weeks and that’s how she welcomed him after he was discharged."

On seeing the grand welcome, the elderly man also showed a few moves while sitting on the bed.

The Twitter user who posted it added, "Companionship is imperative becomes even more important in old age."

The adorable video was re-tweeted by Film-Maker and actor Pooja Bhatt who captioned it, "Made my day! Sending all my love and wishes for a speedy recovery."

The video has more than one lakh views and 1,700 re-tweets till Saturday (March 21, 2020) evening.

A Twitter user wrote, "There is nothing more pleasing to eyes than seeing an old couple madly in love with each other" while another said, "Rare love which every one of us craves in this generation."