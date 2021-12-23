Ugh! Woman finds full chicken head in hot wings box, internet SHOCKED

This is every foodie's worst nightmare! In a bizarre and equally shocking experience, a KFC customer was in for a rude shock when she found a whole chicken head stuffed in her box of freshly served KFC hot wings! The woman had ordered a takeaway when she got this shocking delivery.

WARNING: The social media post below might creep you out, so readers' discretion is advised.

Giving a two-star review in Just Eat, she wrote, “I found a fried chicken head in my hot wings meal. Put me off the rest of my meal, urgh.” This was also shared on Instagram by @takeawaytrauma.

According to media reports, the KFC customer, named Gabrielle, hwad reportedly ordered from KFC Feltham, located in Twickenham of southeast London. The KFC UK took to social media to say that they were shocked and baffled. Insisting that they serve real chicken, they admitted that this has clearly slipped through the strict processes and checks that they have in place with their suppliers, partners and teams, "who freshly prepare everything in our restaurants."

The food chain also noted that this was the most generous two-stars ever. They also reportedly got in touch with Gabrielle who has accepted some free KFCs. The food chain has also reportedly invited her and her family to come and meet the kitchen team so that they feel confident about ordering from them again.

The post has gone viral on social media with netizens reacting to the incident. While one said that they have proved that the chicken was real, another asked what should a fast-food chain do to get one star. To this, another replied that possibly if the chicken head had bitten the eater, one star would have been given!