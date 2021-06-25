हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
United Kingdom

UK couple breaks Guinness World Record for biggest height difference

The UK couple has been married since 2016. 33-year-old James is an actor and presenter by profession, while Chloe Lusted who is 27-years-old is a teacher.

File Photo (Credits: Guinness World Record)

New Delhi: An inspiring love story of a couple from the United Kingdom has made it to the Guinness World Record. The couple, identified as James and Chloe Lusted, stands by the famous proverb, 'Love is Blind' which means that when you are head over heels in love with someone you do not look into the faults or imperfections of your partner. 33-year-old James is an actor and presenter by profession, while Chloe Lusted who is 27-years-old is a teacher.

The couple has been married since 2016. What makes their love story unique is that this UK couple broke the record of greatest height differential of a married couple. With James standing at 109.3 cm (3ft 7 in) and his wife Chloe being 166.1 cm (5ft 5.4 in), the couple has a 56.8 cm almost 2 ft (1ft, 10 in) difference between them.

The husband, James has one of the rarest types of dwarfism Diastrophic Dysplasia, which affects bones and cartilage development. 

The couple was introduced by their friends and Chloe said that it was love at first sight for her. The UK couple met at a local pub. At that time Chole was studying at Cardiff university. 

Despite the angst of the possible challenges of their relationship, the duo officially became a couple at the end of 2013. This unique couple with such incredible love story have now been married for the last five years and have a two-year-old daughter named Olivia.

