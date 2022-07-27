New Delhi: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska posed for Vogue magazine amid the ongoing war with Russia. The couple shared their marriage story, life during wartime and the future of Ukraine with the magazine. The international magazine describes Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s First Lady as "portrait of bravery". In one of the images, she can be seen with soldiers in the background with the scars of war on Ukraine visible in the picture.

Quoting Ukraine’s First Lady, Vogue wrote on Instagram that she did not want to flee the war. “But like so many of her fellow Ukrainians in this war, Zelenska has risen to the occasion with grace and grit. “I’m trying to do my best,” she said,” the caption read.

The photoshoot has received mixed reactions from the netizens. While some users praised the couple, others were not so fond of the idea as Ukraine continues to grapple with war. A netizen called them a “brave and beautiful couple” and one wrote “amazing pictures”, however, another commented sarcastically, “so, war is raging in ukraine and they do photoshoots for vogue? Noice (sic).” Another user called it a “bizarre photo shoot.”

Meanwhile, at least one person died in a Russian strike on a Ukrainian hotel in the Donetsk region town of Bakhmut, Reuters reported. Russia-backed forces have claimed to take over Ukraine's second biggest power plant but Kyiv has not confirmed it, saying that fighting was underway nearby. Russia had launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, inviting global condemnation and sanctions from the West.

