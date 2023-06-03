Ukrainian Soldiers Groove To Oscar-Winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ Amid War With Russia — WATCH

It's been months since the release of the film ‘RRR’ and its chart-topping track ‘Naatu Naatu,’ yet the frenzy among fans shows no signs of waning. The song, which has already amassed a multitude of accolades, including an Oscar, has truly captivated a global audience. It's no wonder that videos of people grooving to this infectious dance number continue to inundate the internet.

One particular video has recently emerged, and it has taken the online world by storm. This time, the setting is war-torn Ukraine, where a group of Ukrainian soldiers joined in on the ‘Naatu Naatu’ craze. In an awe-inspiring display of their spirit, these soldiers filmed a parody video of the song, incorporating its catchy music and iconic hook line.

The video was shared on Twitter by Ukrainian politician Jane Fedotova, who wrote, “The military from Mykolaiv filmed a parody of the song #NaatuNaatu from the movie "RRR", the main soundtrack of which won an Oscar this year. In the original scene, the main characters express their protest against the British officer (colonizer) for not allowing them to meet with a song."

Fedotova also noted that while the original song is against colonisation, the Ukrainian version is against the Russian Federation.

In the two-minute-long clip, the soldiers recreated the entire song, as pictured originally in the film, but with a twist. In the original song, the lead actors expressed their discontent with a British officer who denied their request to gather and express their thoughts through music. In this rendition, the Ukrainian military showcases their distinct interpretation by using the song as a powerful means to protest against Russia.

The original ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the film was filmed in Ukraine outside the official residence of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, months before Russia launched an attack.

In the meantime, the video has gained a lot of attention on the internet from fans, social media users, and also from team ‘RRR’. The video was retweeted by the official Twitter handle of 'RRR'. Fans also took to the comment section and praised the soldiers' performance.

A user wrote, "I hope Ukraine wins the war and emerges as a prosperous country", while another added, "Will be forever grateful for allowing an Indian film crew to dance and record at the Kyiv presidential palace."

"That's amazing to see the soldiers from Mykolaiv creating a parody of the song #NaatuNaatu from the Indian film "RRR." It's interesting how they express their side through music. Wishing Ukraine success in their cause. I stand with the right side. Best of luck!", read another comment.