Amazing viral videos

Video of crocodile attacking cheetah goes viral, leaves viewers stunned

A video of a cheetah going to drink water near a river attacked by a crocodile was shared by Surender Mehra of the Indian Forest Services (IFS).

Video of crocodile attacking cheetah goes viral, leaves viewers stunned
Image credit: Twitter

Every animal is given sixth sense to survive through the harsh conditions and unfavourable environment by mother nature. 

Be it a little mouse or a big wild cat, all have instincts to tell whether something is right or not.

Something like that happened when a Cheetah was attacked by a crocodile and it escaped to survive.

In a video posted by Surender Mehra of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) on Twitter, a Cheetah going to drink water was suddenly attacked by a crocodile hiding inside the water.

The cheetah got its instincts together and jumped away to survive and succeeded. 

IFS Surender Mehra shared the video with the caption: "Wilderness is full of uncertainties and surprises.. ‘Survival of fittest..’" Watch:

The cunning Cheetah's escape left netizens stunned and made the video go viral.

