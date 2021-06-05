हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

A video of an elderly woman is doing rounds on social media platforms and has left netizens in shock. 

Video of old woman feeding a bull goes viral - Watch here

New Delhi: A video of an elderly woman is doing rounds on social media platforms and has left netizens in shock. 

The visuals show a big white bull walking by, while many individuals will dread even the idea of going anywhere near the animal, an old woman can be seen approaching the bull and feeding it with her bare hands. 

Take a look at the video here: 

At the starting of the video, the old lady can be seen running behind a big bull with chapati in hand. She doesn’t only feed the bull with her hands but also caresses him with love and affection. 

The social media users can’t get enough of this heartwarming video.

 

