Bride caught eating pastry on her wedding day, netizens call her a 'vibe' - Watch

We can feel hungry at any time, it is a normal feeling to have. Some chocolate ads promote their products through this. Recently, a video is going viral of a bride who quickly enjoys a chocolate pastry on her wedding day. Dressed in full bridal couture was dancing and enjoying her delicious snack.

Video is going viral on Instagram reels and has gathered over 262k views and 28k likes. It was shared by @sarbanisethi_makeupartist who did the makeup and hair for her.

In the video, we can see four different pastries were placed in which she picked the chocolate one and dances on the beat. The caption read, "The bride is a vibe". Netizens tagged their friends and commented. "This is totally me attack on chocolate one" a user commented, while another commented, "I also dream of this".

Many such videos have gone viral in the past. A bride had been captured while eating a Pizza McPuff. Another was captured while eating 'Gol Gappe' with the groom post rituals.

