close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
viral dog video

Viral: 'Clever' dog fakes leg injury to get food, attention from people - Watch

In a video that's circulating widely on social media, the dog can be seen faking a leg injury and drags his back left leg in a way that it appears to people that it's broken.

Viral: &#039;Clever&#039; dog fakes leg injury to get food, attention from people - Watch
Image used for representation (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: All this while if you thought only humans are clever, you are wrong. A dog in Thailand just proved us wrong. Here's proof.

The clever dog found a way to attract attention of the people passing by him to get food. In a video that's circulating widely on social media, the dog can be seen faking a leg injury and drags his back left leg in a way that it appears to people that it's broken.

Soon after a rider stops by to see if the dog, fondly called Gae by the residents, was fine, he gets up and starts walking. 

Here's the video we are talking about. Itis from Thailand.

Thaweeporn Chongplapolkul, a local resident, told Metro that she had got both of his back legs checked by a veterinary doctor who said that everything was fine. She also added that Gae often does this trick to deceive people.

"I feed him rice but he still has this habit. He's very smart. I think he does it to get people to feed him. While we stopped to watch him that day, a motorcyclist stops because he thinks the dog is hurt. But then he jumps up and walks away. It's too funny," she was quoted as saying.

Click here to read other trending stories. 

Tags:
viral dog videodog fakes injuryViral Videos
Next
Story

Imphal man quits job, dedicates 18 years to plant 300-acre forest

Must Watch

PT50M44S

Taal Tho Ke: Will Imran Khan's Kashmir solidarity rally pay off for Pakistan?