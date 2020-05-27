हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Viral video

Viral: Frog plays a mobile game and what happens next is totally unexpected - Watch

One such video of a frog playing Ant Smasher mobile game as gone viral on the internet.

Viral: Frog plays a mobile game and what happens next is totally unexpected - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: In the pool of the internet, there are several viral videos creating a flutter every now and then. There are some really wacky ones while others are too hilarious to watch. Out of the bizarre stuff available, often we have seen, animal videos break the internet quite easily, right?

One such video of a frog playing Ant Smasher mobile game as gone viral. Yes! In the video, we see how the small frog comfortably plays the game and kills all the ants like a boss player but it is towards the end that this video grips you hard. Ouch! quite literally. 

It has been shared on social media platforms. Watch it here: 

Now, isn't that an unexpected twist in the end?

Well, you can't really outwit the animals at times!

Viral and trending videos will surely make your day a little more exciting, especially if you are stuck at home with nothing much to do. 

Internet comes to the rescue of all such bored netizens!

 

Viral videoFrogthumbMobile gameant smasherTrending video
