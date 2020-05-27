Viral: Frog plays a mobile game and what happens next is totally unexpected - Watch

New Delhi: In the pool of the internet, there are several viral videos creating a flutter every now and then. There are some really wacky ones while others are too hilarious to watch. Out of the bizarre stuff available, often we have seen, animal videos break the internet quite easily, right?

One such video of a frog playing Ant Smasher mobile game as gone viral. Yes! In the video, we see how the small frog comfortably plays the game and kills all the ants like a boss player but it is towards the end that this video grips you hard. Ouch! quite literally.

It has been shared on social media platforms. Watch it here:

One can fool some people all the time,

But not the frog all the time Just watch at the end how the frog chops off the thumb...

Animals are not dumb pic.twitter.com/wrcmpAjpFe — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 27, 2020

Now, isn't that an unexpected twist in the end?

Well, you can't really outwit the animals at times!

