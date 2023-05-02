Viral: Kochi Metro Staff Groove To 'Mainaru Vetti Katti’ Song, Netizens Love Their Energy- Watch

In a recent entertaining viral video the Kochi Metro personnel can be seen having fun at work when they groove to peppy music. The amusing reel has been uploaded on Kochi Metro Rail Limited's official Instagram account. The viral video shows a woman dressed in Kochi Metro uniform dancing to the trending Tamil song, Mainaru Vetti Katti from Nani's recent hit Dasara in front of the halted metro train, moments later the man joins in the dance. The pair can be seen dancing enthusiastically to the upbeat song.

In another viral video shows two women dancing to the popular song "Tum Tum" from the Tamil film "Enemy" while wearing Kochi Metro uniforms. In front of the ticket window, they can be seen killing the hook step of the cheerful tune. They might be seen dancing amusingly on the Metro steps in another clip. It's nice to see the personnel working together as a team. In both videos, the Metro station appears to be deserted.

The video has received over 30,000 views on Instagram since it was uploaded. The internet is still hooked on the video.

Netizens React

Never miss the trend, a user said, Another user wrote, "Wow", The third user commented, "Graceful.", Other users filled the comment sections with hearts and fire emojis.