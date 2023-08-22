Viral: Little Kid Finds New Way To Eat Icecream; Watch Oddly Cute Video

Ice cream, whenever you hear this word images of your favourite frozen dessert pop up into your mind and you start thinking about it because no debates on the fact that icecreams are one of the best desserts of all time. All most all people love the icecream and those who couldn't eat it because of lactose intolerance or diabetic reasons have special icecreams to take care of their medical issues so that they do not miss out on its chilling sweet fun.



Irrespective of age, icecream is liked by all but children have a special love for this desert and when given to kids for the first time, they tend to be amazed by its flavoured sweet taste and forget everything when eating it.



Likewise, this little toddler also dived into the world of magical sweetness and found a new way to enjoy its icecream. In the video shared by the X (formerly known as Twitter) user named 'Enezator', a little kid is seen enjoying his icecream but in a way different pattern than you can imagine. In the clip, the kid is seen holding the icecream cone in left hand and instead of eating it with his hand the toddler holds his right foot with the right hand and put it on the iceream. He then puts the foot smeared with icecream in his mouth and enjoys his dessert.

WATCH

how to eat ice cream pic.twitter.com/mO7zFPDB1x — Enezator (@Enezator) August 21, 2023



Since it is a sweet little kid enjoying the icecream with his foot the video becomes oddly cute as it is a testament of pure innocence and one can see the kid is loving his ice cream. The viral video has garnered over 298k views and users on the microblogging site poured their love for the little kid and flooded the comment box with funny replies. "Unlocked the skill to eat ice cream" wrote one user, "Flavour of the day", wrote another.

