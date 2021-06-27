हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral news

Viral post: Can you solve this puzzle shared by IFS officer? Try to spot the leopard cub in this picture

Indian Forest Service Officer, Parveen Kaswan, posted a pictorial puzzle on his Twitter handle and asked his followers to guess the correct answer.

Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Puzzles are always interesting challenges as they enhance productive competition among people but sometimes it can be difficult to solve a puzzle. People find pictorial puzzles more interesting as they have to find something in the given image which one can't find at once and have to observe the picture thoroughly. 

Parveen Kaswan, Indian Forest Service Officer, posted a picture on his Twitter handle and asked his followers to guess the correct answer.
In the picture, a leopard is sitting on the branch of a tree. However, the leopard is not alone. There is a cub hiding somewhere in the photo. And Kaswan asked the viewers to spot it. “How many leopards?,” Parveen Kaswan captioned his post.

In case you are still clueless about the position of the leopard cub, let us help you to find it. If you look carefully in the picture, you will spot two tails. Now, if you look right in the middle of the tree, you see the cub peeking from the trunk. The photo which Parveen Kaswan shared on Twitter was originally posted by photographer Mohan Thomas.

