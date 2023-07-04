Woman Slaps And Shames Man On Delhi Metro: Video Goes Viral

Lately, the Delhi Metro has been grabbing headlines, covering a wide range of subjects, from dance videos by Instagram influencers to romantic encounters among young couples. Thanks to the internet, people are quickly updated on these incidents occurring within the Delhi Metro. Another video emerged on Twitter where a woman could be seen slapping a man and shaming him in front of other passengers on the Metro. Although the reason for her actions is not clear, the video has garnered widespread attention on social media. In the viral clip, a woman wearing a checkered shirt can be seen aggressively confronting a man.

Watch:

Kalesh b/w a guy and a Girl Inside "Delhi Metro) - Girl slaps him too hard just think if it was vice-versa_ pic.twitter.com/Y0RiKeYWem — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 3, 2023

This video was first uploaded by the popular Twitter page, Ghar ke Kalesh, which is known for sharing confrontational videos.

The incident occurred at Mandi House Station on the Blue Line. A woman dressed in a checkered shirt and black jeans engaged in a heated argument with a man and eventually slapped him. The train was filled with people but no one came to the aid of the man or tried to resolve the situation.

Social media reacts

People are angry and the comments section is full of opinions.

While some users expressed surprise at the lack of reaction from other passengers, said this was unfair as the situation unfolded. Many wondered why no one stepped in to address the woman's behaviour.

Since the video was posted, it has gained over 84,000 views and garnered around 587 likes. Many users took the opportunity to share their thoughts on the incident.

One user pondered how people would react if the roles were reversed and the guy had slapped the girl.

A second user said, "Literally no-one is even caring about them, what world we're living in."

A third comment read, "Today's humans are a disgrace. All the people in that train failed as a human, just watching that physical and verbal assault shamelessly."

The Delhi Metro has been consistently hitting the headlines due to various incidents. A recent video showed two women arguing with a couple for standing inappropriately. In the video, a boy could be seen arguing over alleged comments passed by the two women.