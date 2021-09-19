5-year-old climbs wall like a spider, baffled netizens call her 'Spidergirl' - Watch

New Delhi: In a video that has left netizens baffled a little girl is seen climbing the walls, shocked netizens hailed the five-year-old girl's feat dubbing her as 'spidergirl'. In the video, the girl effortlessly climbs walls in minutes without any support. The girl uses her arms and legs to scale the wall without any harness or safety gear.

In the 55-second clip, the girl first stands in a corner of the room and places her hands and bare feet against the two sides of the walls. Then braces herself up between the two walls and starts scaling the wall upto the ceiling. When she reaches the top she puts both her legs in the air.

Watch Video here:

Spidergirl . wait. Wtf pic.twitter.com/yT9NTIPYpJ — Ffs OMG Vids (@Ffs_OMG) September 15, 2021

The act was captured by the family member and left the netizens in awe and shock. The video was shared on Twitter by an account called 'Ffs OMG Vids' with a caption ‘Spidergirl.’

Here are some of the reactions:

This horrified Twitter user compared the act with a horror movie:

I think I've seen this movie. It's the Conjuring, isn't it? — Jimmy, No Relation (@HoorayBacon) September 15, 2021

While some wondered if this was a camera trick.

How is this even possible?? pic.twitter.com/zF7PqrB2lF — Gus (@EchidnaParade) September 16, 2021

The video has gone viral on social media and has got over 576k views. Netizens were impressed by the girl's skill while some said that she is possessed.